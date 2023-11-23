New Jersey, November 23: 38-year-old Lydia Pinto, a teacher at Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey was arrested and later released on bail after a former school student alleged having a long-term sexual relationship with her that lasted for over four years. She is accused of sexually assaulting the former school student from the age of 14 to his final years in school and is charged with first degree aggravated sex assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Lydia Pinto coached field hockey and girls lacrosse at the same school where the victim studied.

The Bridgewater Police Department received a confidential email that gave an account of Pinto's alleged relationship with the student, reported New York Post. Thereafter, the Somerset County Prosecutors Office launched an investigation into the case leading to the identification of the victim. The former school student, now an adult was interviewed on October 26. US Shocker: Girl Sexually Assaulted, Forced to Touch Private Parts by 'Family Friend' at Nudist Club Oakwood in Minnesota.

The victim reported during the interview about his relationship with the gym teacher and detailed how he was sexually abused by her between the ages of 14 to 15 that lasted till his final years in school. In a statement, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said: "Further investigation was conducted by detectives from the Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and the Raritan Borough Police Department and Pinto was taken into custody on November 8 without incident". US Shocker: Former Taco Bell Employee Files Lawsuit Against Company for Organising ‘Terrifying’ Group Sex Act at Christmas Party in Los Angeles.

All the sexual activities took place in the Bridgewater-Raritan High School. Authorities have asked people to come up with any information about the related incident. Pinto was booked in Somerset County Jail after arrest but was released seven days later on November 15, pending her next court date, Fox News Digital quoted the jail officials.

