New York, February 6: In a shocking revelation, a 45-year-old man in the United States admitted this week to killing a sex offender during a dispute over drugs and storing his severed head in his apartment freezer for nearly two years. The man, identified as Nicholas McGee, is currently in custody in Virginia on an unrelated identity fraud case.

According to the New York Post, McGee confessed to the crime, which took place in March 2022. He revealed that before killing the sex offender, identified as Kawsheen Gelzer, he told him that he deserved to die. McGee opened up about the gruesome crime in exchange for a cigarette.

McGee's wife, Heather Stines, 45, informed the police last month that her husband was responsible for the murder after a fight over drugs. McGee described himself as the victim, upset with Gelzer for not providing drugs to him and his wife, despite the couple regularly allowing him to stay at their apartment.

The crime took a horrific turn when Gelzer fell asleep on the couple’s couch. McGee allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife, stabbed Gelzer multiple times, and hit him with a hammer. As Gelzer lay dying, he reportedly asked McGee why he was killing him. McGee responded that he was tired of him and then took the drugs from Gelzer’s pockets.

The couple left Gelzer’s mutilated body in the apartment for several days until it began to decompose. They then used a small saw to dismember Gelzer’s body, placing the body parts in plastic bags and storing them in a suitcase in their fridge.

Gelzer’s remains were discovered on Monday when police raided the home, finding the severed head and other body parts on ice. Stines has been charged with concealment of a corpse after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. McGee is expected to be charged with murder in the coming days.

