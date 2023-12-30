Florida, December 30: A 27-year-old Florida man, Clay Kinney, was arrested after a video of him running over a deer was posted on TikTok. Kinney, who has a suspended driver’s license, was charged with five counts of animal torment, one count of animal torture, and one count of a moving traffic violation, according to an affidavit.

The arrest was made on December 28, when a detective from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, who was investigating the incident due to the TikTok video, spotted Kinney in Geneva, reported Fox 35. During a traffic stop, Kinney admitted to driving his Blue Chevy Tahoe without a valid license and confessed to running over the deer, as shown in the video.

Kinney reportedly attempted to run over five deer but succeeded in hitting only one. This is not Kinney's first encounter with wildlife law enforcement. In 2021, he was involved in a car crash on Snow Hill Road in Geneva. Upon arrival at the scene, an officer observed Kinney releasing a fawn from a dog box in his truck.

Kinney claimed he had taken the fawn before being rear-ended and planned to release it on his 5-acre property. However, his story was deemed implausible since the Little Big Econ State Forest borders both sides of Snow Hill Road.

Kinney was subsequently arrested for possessing a baby fawn during the closed hunting season and was later released on bond. Further details about the incident have not been disclosed.

