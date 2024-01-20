Pennsylvania, January 20: A 55-year-old man, Christopher Casey, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in Pennsylvania following a fatal stabbing incident. The dispute, which led to the death of his neighbour, reportedly stemmed from complaints about Casey’s loud snoring.

According to NY Post, the incident occurred on January 15, when police responded to reports of a stabbing around 6:30 pm. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 62-year-old Robert Wallace, approximately 50 feet from his residence with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Kills Boyfriend’s Baby Girl by Force-Feeding Her Metal Screws, Batteries and Nail Paint Remover in Pennsylvania, Held.

Casey, who also sustained a stab wound to his right thigh, was known to police due to ongoing arguments with Wallace. These disputes included complaints about Casey’s loud snoring, audible through the shared wall of their residences. US: 26-Year-Old Indian Doctoral Student Killed Inside His Car in Shooting Incident in Ohio.

On the day of the incident, Wallace reportedly confronted Casey at his home during dinner time, leading to a verbal altercation. Casey is alleged to have used a large, military-style knife to stab Wallace multiple times.

Evidence of the altercation, including blood and the knife used in the attack, was found both inside and outside Casey’s residence. Following a forensic investigation that confirmed Wallace’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds, Casey was arrested on Thursday. The death has been ruled a homicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).