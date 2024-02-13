Woodbury, February 13: A shocking turn of events in Woodbury, Connecticut, a Methodist pastor stands accused of allegedly running a crystal meth operation out of his church's rectory. Reverend Herbert Miller, aged 63, of the Woodbury United Methodist Church, was apprehended on Friday, February 9, following a tip received by the police, implicating him in drug-related activities. Authorities charged Miller with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and use of drug paraphernalia, among other offences.

Details of Miller's arrest paint a disturbing picture. According to multiple reports, police intercepted him during what was purported to be a drug deal, arranged with the assistance of a cooperating witness. Upon apprehension, Miller was reportedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock and liquid form, with the latter prepared for injection using a hypodermic needle. Subsequent searches of Miller's residence allegedly yielded additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, adding weight to the accusations against him. US Shocker: Pennsylvania Man 'Beheads Father', Shows Severed Head On YouTube; Arrested.

Miller's connection to the Woodbury United Methodist Church, where he served as reverend, adds a layer of incredulity to the situation. As per reports, Hired in July 2023, Miller's tenure came under scrutiny as allegations surfaced regarding his involvement in illicit drug dealings. Prior to his appointment in Woodbury, Miller served as pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Shelton, Connecticut, according to church records. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Miller was allegedly operating his vehicle with a suspended registration. Sources suggest that Miller might have been trading the drugs for the opportunity to observe gay couples engaging in sexual activities, though these claims remain unverified. Following his arrest, Miller was released on USD 10,000 bail pending a court appearance scheduled for February 23 at Waterbury Superior Court.

