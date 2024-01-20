Missouri, January 20: A Missouri teacher, Sarah Scheffer, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to poison her husband by lacing his smoothie with the poisonous plant "lily of the valley." The husband had become suspicious after experiencing strange symptoms following meals prepared by Scheffer. Upon confrontation, Scheffer initially claimed to have urinated in the drink but later admitted to adding an "industrial strength adhesive" and denied putting anything in it.

A hidden camera installed by the husband captured Scheffer adding the poisonous plant to the smoothie. According to multiple reports, the plant is known for containing cardiac glycosides, which can lead to irregular heart rhythms and other toxic effects. The victim reported his suspicions to the police, describing instances of odd-tasting food that resulted in extreme fatigue, confusion, and nausea. US Shocker: Inspired by Film ‘Office Space’, Software Engineer Steals $3,00,000 From E-Commerce Site Zulily.

Scheffer, a design and art teacher at Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City, is no longer listed on the school's website. The school confirmed being informed by the police about a "criminal matter pertaining to an employee" and stated that Scheffer was on leave. As per reports, Scheffer's husband, concerned about his unexplained illnesses, confronted her after a bitter-tasting beverage. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

A subsequent police investigation revealed Scheffer's admission to adding lily of the valley to her husband's smoothie with the intent to cause harm, acknowledging the potential for illness or death. The alleged smoothie was seized for testing, and Scheffer is currently held without bond at the Cole County Jail. The school, addressing the matter, expressed commitment to protecting the well-being of individuals in its programs and emphasised a caring and sensitive response to the school community.

