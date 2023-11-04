Pennsylvania, November 4: In a shocking incident reported from US, a former Pennsylvania nurse who had been accused of killing two patients with excessive doses of insulin confessed to trying to kill 19 additional people at several locations. Officials said that 41-year-old Heather Pressdee admitted to the authorities that she had intended to kill three patients in her care with insulin doses in May, resulting in her arrest on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

According to a report in CBSNews, Pressdee allegedly administered excessive amounts of insulin to 19 patients, some of whom were diabetic and others not, at five different care facilities from 2020 to this year. Ultimately, 17 patients in her care have died. US Shocker: Daughter Hits Mother With Frying Pan, Stabs Her Nearly 30 Times After Being Kicked Out of College; Found Guilty of Murder.

Charges against Pressdee include two additional counts of murder, 17 counts of attempted murder, and 19 counts of neglecting a care-dependent person. Although Pressdee was arraigned on Thursday, her plea remains unclear at this point, as her lawyer, Phillip P. DiLucente, has not yet responded. US Shocker: California Woman Stabs 4-Year-Old Daughter to Death, Tries to Kill Son; Arrested.

Michelle Henry, the state attorney general, expressing her shock to the incident said that it's challenging to comprehend how a nurse, entrusted to care for patients, could intentionally harm them.

Investigation into the incident began after one of the alleged victim’s relatives claimed that Pressdee had been improperly administering insulin to patients in her care.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).