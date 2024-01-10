Missouri, January 10: Hailey Clifton-Carmack, a 26-year-old math teacher at Laquey High School in Missouri, has been charged with statutory rape for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student while other students served as “lookouts”. The allegations first surfaced on December 7, 2023, when a fellow student reported the illicit relationship to the school’s resource officer.

According to a New York Post report, the student witness provided law enforcement officials with photographs of scratches on the victim’s back, allegedly inflicted by Clifton-Carmack. The witness also claimed that Clifton-Carmack had previously been reprimanded by school administrators for being too close with students. US Shocker: Suspicious Mother Catches Teacher Having Sex With Her Son in Car in North Carolina, Accused Arrested.

Clifton-Carmack, a recently divorced mother of two, was confronted by detectives on December 8, 2023, but denied any sexual involvement with students. Her phone was confiscated, and upon obtaining a warrant, police discovered text messages indicating an alleged relationship between Clifton-Carmack and the student. US Shocker: Two School Teachers Charged With Engaging in Sex Acts With Students in Alabama.

Clifton-Carmack left Missouri around December 23 to visit family in Texas, where she was arrested on Friday. She now faces charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree statutory rape, sexual contact with a student, and fourth-degree child molestation. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

The boy’s father is also facing a felony charge for allegedly condoning the relationship.

Mark Creighton was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after a second witness came forward on Wednesday, revealing that they had informed Creighton of the alleged inappropriate relationship between his son and the teacher, Hailey Clifton-Carmack.

According to court documents, Creighton admitted to being aware of the sexual relationship between his 16-year-old son and Clifton-Carmack.

Creighton also allegedly knew that his son and the teacher were using other students as “lookouts” to facilitate their encounters during school hours. He reportedly told a witness that he would lie to protect his son if necessary.

Creighton is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

