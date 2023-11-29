Florida, November 29: In a bizarre incident reported from Florida, US a 44-year-old woman identified as Sandra Jimenez stabbed her boyfriend in the eye with needles for allegedly looking at other women. The police said that Jimenez jammed rabies injection meant for the pet dogs in the boyfriend's eye after an argument. The incident reportedly took place at their residence in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, November 25. Jimenez is facing charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with rabies needles.

Sandra Jimenez was reportedly upset about her boyfriend checking out other women and had arguments over the issue, said the law enforcement. The dispute escalated on Saturday, when the rabbis injection meant for the dogs in their house ended up in the boyfriend's eyes. US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Multiple Surgeries After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Drunk Babysitter in Colorado.

According to her boyfriend's statement to the police, he was lying on the couch when the accused allegedly jumped on him and stuck him with the needles, reported Fox News. He also mentioned that they had been "in an ongoing dispute about him looking at other women" before returning to their shared residence. The accused reportedly fled the scene immediately realising the gravity of the situation. US Shocker: Gym Teacher Engages in Sexual Relationship With School Student in New Jersey, Arrested for Sex Assault.

The police responded to an emergency call from the boyfriend and rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. As per the arrest affidavit, the boyfriend whose name has not been disclosed got stabbed in one eyelid and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical care. Police later found Jimenez sleeping in her car outside the home and apprehended her.

Local News reported that she is in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional and the judge has set het bail bond at USD 7,500. She was also warned not to go near her boyfriend. Jimenez, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed that the injuries were self-inflicted.

