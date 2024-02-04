Colorado, February 4: After reportedly having sex with two minor boys, ages 15, in the United States in Colorado, a 38-year-old woman was charged with criminal sexual conduct on Friday, February 2. A Colorado boys' hockey team was staying at the same hotel in Roseville as Allison Leigh Schardin, a mother-of-two, according to the New York Post. According to court filings, on January 14, she struck up a conversation with the teenagers in the hotel hot tub, sharing details about her marital issues with them.

She texted one of the boys on Snapchat, stating she had just gotten into an argument with her husband and that she wanted to go to the teen's room after they had all gone back to their rooms. US Shocker: Teacher Engages in Sex Acts With Minor Boy, Uses Other Students as ‘Lookouts’ in Missouri; Arrested.

The boys were allegedly questioned about how old they were, to which she replied that they might have been her children. In spite of this, she entered into sexual conversations with them and had sex with two of the teenagers while a third boy watched them. The two boys claimed they felt compelled to have sex with her. Eventually, they requested her to leave. Afterwards, she allegedly showed up at one of their hockey games and texted the two guys once they got back home.

Schardin was charged with third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct after being taken into custody. On Monday, she is expected to appear in court. US: Woman Hosts Sex Parties for Son and His Teenage Friends, Searches Online Content That Sexualised Minor Girls and Boys.

According to the Star Tribune, Schardin admitted to investigators that she had struck up a casual chat with the boys beside the pool while on a vacation with her husband and two kids at the hotel. She acknowledged asking each of the teens for a condom after having intercourse with two of them, but she claimed "she wasn't going to go through with it."

