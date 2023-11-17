New York, November 17: A woman who was missing for the past five months was found dead in her boyfriend’s fridge on Sunday. She was wrapped in plastic. The woman, Heather Schwab (35), had a troubled relationship with her mother, who had not talked to her for a year due to her drug problems. The mother also feared that the boyfriend, Chad Stevens, 42, was violent and could harm her daughter.

The mother’s worst nightmare came true when the cops searched the boyfriend’s house in McKinney, Texas, on November 6. The New York Post report said a police report revealed that a makeshift wall blocked the kitchen door. Behind the wall, the cops found the woman’s body in the fridge, covered in “layers of plastic wrap”. The cause of death of the 35-year-old woman is unknown. Her boyfriend, Stevens, confessed to the police that he put her in the fridge after she died in late July. He said he had no other choice. US Shocker: Woman Kills Infant Son, Starts Fundraiser to Make Jewellery From His Ashes in Texas; Charged With Murder.

The Mirror said that Stevens lied to the investigators several times. He said the woman left him in June, and he had no idea where she was. But later, he said that she died after hitting her head in the shower. He also told the neighbours a different lie, saying that she had cancer. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

According to The Post, Stevens has a record of various crimes such as assault, theft and drug offences. He is now accused of altering evidence, and more allegations are likely to follow. Last year, the police responded to a call about a domestic dispute at his residence, where they heard a man yelling and saw a woman brandishing a firearm. The authorities suspect that the pair involved was the same couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).