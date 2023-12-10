New York, December 10: A 25-year-old woman allegedly set fire to her Tinder date and his car in Florida, US, over a monetary issue. The woman was later arrested following the man's complaint and faces felony charges. The man and the woman, identified as Destiny Lenai Johnson, sustained burn injuries and were treated at the local hospital.

As per the USA Today report, the incident occurred on November 25, Saturday, outside the Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Kendall, Fla. Johnson is facing multiple charges after she allegedly set fire to her Tinder date and his car in a rage. The police said she contacted the man around 5 am and asked him to meet her at her hotel. When he arrived, she demanded money from him. He refused, and she got angry and lit the passenger’s seat on fire with a lighter and a jug of liquid that looked like gasoline. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

The man said that he gave her $60 to help her with her car problems, but she accused him of being part of a trafficking ring. He tried to stop the fire, but he and Johnson got soaked in the liquid. He escaped the burning car and pulled out a gun to defend himself. Johnson ran away, leaving the vehicle in flames. The man asked for help at the hotel reception. Later, the police found a naked and burned woman who admitted to causing the explosion. US Shocker: Man Forces Woman for Sex, Shares Video on Social Media in Alabama's Dothan; Arrested.

Johnson was arrested on Monday and is held at a Miami-Dade County jail on a $10,000 bond for each charge. She faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and arson. She told the police that she was a victim of trafficking and that she rejected sexual offers for money. She also confessed to setting the car on fire.

