Moscow, February 10: Four people were killed and another one injured after a shooting at a market in the city of Rustavi in the southeast of Georgia, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said. Los Angeles Shooting: Four Killed, Including Suspected Gunman, in Shooting at a US Home

Authorities have detained and identified the shooter, whose uncle was among the dead. The injured person was the shooter's cousin and had been taken to the hospital, the Ministry's statement said on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. Philadelphia Shooting: Several People Including Children and Suspect Unaccounted For After Shooting and Fire Incident Reported at Home in US (See Pic)

Mass Shooting at a Market in The City of Rustavi

#BREAKING #GEORGIA #RUSTAVI 🔴 GEORGIA :#VIDEO MASS SHOOTING AT A MARKET IN THE CITY OF RUSTAVI A gunman killed 4 people and injured one on Friday after opening fire at a market , 20 km (12 miles) from the capital Tbilisi.#Ultimahora #MassShooting #Tiroteo pic.twitter.com/juQ6YbmPnq — LoveWorld World News (@LoveWorld_Peopl) February 9, 2024

⚡️ Shooting in Georgia: Four people were killed in an incident at the Istanbul market in Rustavi A gunman entered the meat department and opened fire on sellers with a firearm. The reasons for the incident remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/A32oqk7nXi — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 9, 2024

The shooter worked in a market with his relatives and they had a conflict, a local TV channel reported. Among the dead is reportedly a taxi driver who was at the scene of the shooting.

