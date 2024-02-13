Los Angeles, February 13: According to a People Magazine report, a solo traveller died while onboard a nine-month Royal Caribbean world cruise. Adita, a well-known content creator and cruise ship enthusiast, said in a TikTok video that she witnessed staff members removing a woman's body from a stateroom while on Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise. "Some sad news," the woman stated, revealing that the ship had arrived in Los Angeles, United States. On the Ultimate World Cruise, we experienced our first fatality. Last night, a woman passed away. I know this since I was visiting my room when the body was being removed, the content producer said.

I believe it was most likely a heart attack. But all I have to report is that there was a female elderly patient, or guest, who passed away. The woman "was a solo guest, so she passed alone in her room," Adita said in response to a comment. Solo Travel 101: Things Every Woman Should Do When Travelling Alone To Have The Best Vacation Ever!

The cruise line operator confirmed the death of one of its guests in a statement to the source, but they did not go into detail about what exactly happened. "A guest sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away. We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time. Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time, the statement read.

The 160-destination journey, meantime, left Miami in December of last year and has already been through the US, Brazil, Argentina, and Peru. It departed on Sunday for the Asia-Pacific area and will go to the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Europe before arriving back in Europe on September 10. World Tourism Day 2023: Five Woman-Friendly Travel Destinations Around the World For Solo Travellers.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that a lot of big cruise ships feature body bags in addition to mortuaries in case someone passes away suddenly while at sea. The remains of those who die while at sea are often kept at the mortuary until the ship arrives at its next major port of call, depending on what arrangements can be made for the transfer of the remains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).