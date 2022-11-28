Pennsylvania, November 28: Police have charged a teenager as an adult after he confessed to killing a girl on Instagram video chat and asked for help with disposing of the body in Pennsylvania. The 16-year-old accused sent a video chat to a teenage acquaintance claiming that he accidentally killed someone. He later flipped the video to show the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.

Bensalem police said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had not only received a Instagram video call from an acquaintance but he also repeatedly texted her, pleading for her help to dispose of the body. US: Two Students From Telangana Die by Drowning in Lake in Missouri

CNN reported that, the police were informed by the caller that the accused teen lived at the Top of the Ridge trailer park in Bensalem. Officers tracked the boy down to his home on the 1400 block of Gibson Road. The teen ran out of the back of a trailer after cops arrived but was later arrested about a mile away on Newport Mews Drive and Groton Drive. South Korea Shocker: Couple Leave Newborn Baby To Die, Keep Dead Body in Kimchi Container For Three Years; Arrested

The boy allegedly told police that he and the victim, who arrived at his home after he’d finished cleaning the safe, had been in a relationship in the past.

Cops said when they entered the trailer they saw a young girl on the floor of the bathroom dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime, and tampering with evidence.

