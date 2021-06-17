Houston, June 17: Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the permit-less carry bill into law, allowing residents of the state to carry handguns without a license or training starting from September 1 onwards.

According to The Texas Tribune's report, the law eliminates the requirement for residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they're not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun, reports Xinhua news agency. Mass Shooting in Texas Leaves 14 Injured, Suspect Arrested

The signing of the bill by Abbott on Wednesday seals a win to conservative activists who have long sought the measure without success, said the report.

Supporters of the bill argued that Texas should follow the lead of at least 20 other states with similar laws.

Meanwhile, gun control advocates are disappointed the Legislature made it easier to carry firearms after repeated gun violence.

According to a poll conducted by the University of Texas and Texas Tribune in April, a solid majority of Texas voters don't think permit-less carry should be allowed.

Texas already allows citizens to carry rifles openly without licenses.

Under current Texas law, residents must have licenses to carry open or concealed handguns.

As part of the licensing process, residents must submit a fingerprint, undergo a background check, participate in a training course and pass a shooting proficiency test.

