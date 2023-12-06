New York, December 6: A woman has been left homeless after she sold her house in Ohio, US, to take a three-year round-the-world cruise - only for it to be cancelled days before its departure. The trip operator reportedly said they did not have a ship after investors backed out at the last minute due to Middle East unrest.

According to a report published in the New York Post, Keri Witman, a Cincinnati resident, gave up her four-bedroom home and all her belongings to secure a spot on the Life At Sea adventure cruise, which cost $185,000 per ticket. For couples sharing a cabin, the trip was priced from $231,000 – or $115,500 per person. US Government Investigating Multiple Hacks of Country’s Water Facilities Using Israeli-Made Equipment.

The cruise, which advertised a three-year journey to seven continents, 140 countries, and 382 ports, was supposed to depart from Istanbul on November 1. However, Life At Sea revealed that they had not acquired a ship for the voyage just weeks before the scheduled date, and postponed the trip indefinitely. The company claimed they were ‘actively working on creating alternative plans for the future.’

Witman, currently living in a temporary rental, told the Daily Telegraph: 'I’m glad I’m optimistic, but it’s been a tough time. 'I’m not alone in this – many of us sold our houses to join the cruise. It made sense if we were going to be away for three years. Witman, who owns a marketing agency, said her financial advisor supported her decision to pay the $3,000 deposit and the first installment of $29,000. Ukraine Could Lose Its War With Russia if US Delays Military Aid, Warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff.

The journey was cancelled on November 17, and Kendra Holmes, the ex-CEO of Life at Sea, informed 111 customers who had booked the trip. She quit her job shortly before breaking the news. The customers who had shipped their belongings in advance had to take care of getting them back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).