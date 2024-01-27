Delaware, January 27: Anigar Monsee, a 28-year-old woman from the United States, has been arrested following the discovery of shocking videos on her YouTube channel that showed her torturing and killing animals. The US Police, alerted by PETA, took Monsee into custody after their investigation.

Delco Times reported that the disturbing content, posted under the YouTube account ‘Motheranddaughter,’ depicted Monsee gruesomely mutilating animals such as rabbits, chickens, frogs, and pigeons while they were still alive. In one of the videos, Monsee was seen using a knife to slice a chicken’s neck over a kitchen sink while the distressed animal tried to escape. The act of cruelty continued for over two minutes, with Monsee commenting on the live stream’s viewership and likes throughout. US Shocker: 17-Year-Old Charged with Property Damage After Taping Fish to ATMs and Police Car in Provo (See Pics and Videos).

Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt expressed deep disturbance at the findings, describing them as “barbaric” and “inhumane.” He also noted the alarming aspect of viewers encouraging such acts. US Shocker: California Woman Fatally Stabs Boyfriend Over 100 Times in ‘Cannabis-Induced Psychosis’, Sentenced to Probation and Community Service.

Monsee, whose channel had over 20,000 subscribers, was tracked down after a video showed identifiable features of her residence on Marshal Road in Upper Darby. Charged with four incidents of animal cruelty, Monsee faced an arraignment before Judge Benjamin Johns.

Unable to post the 10% of $200,000 bail, she is currently held in Delaware County prison, awaiting a preliminary hearing set for February 5. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for stricter regulations on online content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).