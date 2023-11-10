Arizona, November 10: In a tragic incident in US, a woman died of her injuries after being trampled by an elk at her residence in Arizona. The elk allegedly attacked the woman on October 26, 2023 when she apparently tried to feed the animal. It is believed to be the first death in Elk attack. As per Mirror report, the woman's husband after returning home found her lying in a pool of blood in their backyard with a bucket of spilled corns and called the emergency services. "There were no witnesses to the event", the authorities quoted the husband.

The medical team immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to the Kingman Regional Medical Center and later was moved to the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Police stated that her injuries were severe and consistent as she was stomped on by an elk.

The aggrieved husband later said that his wife was put into a medical-induced coma as she had suffered grievous injuries. She died eight days later due to her wounds. Reportedly, the Clark County Office of the Coroner, Medical Examiner ruled the death as an accident.

The Kingman Police Department reached out to the Arizona Game and Fish Department on November 3, conveying that they were informed by the Clark County (Las Vegas) Coroner's Office about the unfortunate passing of the victim. According to Game and Fish Department this is the first elf attack where someone was fatally injured in Arizona. Officers along with the agency visited the Pine Lake community in the Hualapai Mountain and went house-to-house warning people not to feed any elk. Warning signs were placed at every house following the deadly attack and people were advised not to approach any elk.

