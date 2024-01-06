Manhattan, January 6: Tony Figueroa, a man entangled in Jeffrey Epstein’s scandalous world, revealed in a 2016 deposition that he was paid $200 for each girl he brought to Epstein’s mansion, regardless of whether they engaged in activities with Epstein. Figueroa also acknowledged that Epstein had three-way sexual encounters with his girlfriend Virginia Roberts Guiffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to recently unsealed court documents.

According to a New York Post report, Figueroa testified that Epstein would directly call him to inquire about “getting more girls.” He became part of Epstein’s scheme to procure young girls due to his relationship with Virginia Roberts Guiffre, an accuser at the time. He stated that most conversations involved either asking about Guiffre’s whereabouts or requesting him to bring girls. Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Know About Top Russian Model Who Died by Suicide Two Years After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's ‘Paedophile Island’ in United States.

He further disclosed that Guiffre, Maxwell, and Epstein would often engage in activities together. They would frequent clubs to find girls to bring back for Epstein. Figueroa also confirmed that they used “strap-on” sex toys during their intimate sessions. Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal Prince Andrew Allegedly Had Orgy With Underaged Girls on Epstein Island.

In contrast, Maxwell, in her depositions, denied any knowledge of such activities and even asked the interviewing lawyer to define a “sex toy,” claiming she lacked sufficient knowledge to answer their questions. Lawyers representing Guiffre later complained that Maxwell was evading basic questions.

Figueroa’s deposition was among the 73 documents released on Friday, shedding more light on how Epstein used his connections to the rich and famous to recruit victims and conceal his crimes. These documents are part of a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Guiffre in 2015, which has since been settled.

The documents also revealed search terms used by Guiffre’s attorneys to search Maxwell’s devices, including names of victims and high-profile individuals. The documents, previously redacted to hide names, have started to be unsealed, with more expected to be released on Monday.

