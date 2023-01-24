Mumbai, January 24: The Vatican has ordered a probe against a late pastor for his involvement into the alleged sex party that was held during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period. The probe is being led by Archbishop of Liverpool. As per reports, the Vatican has ordered an inquiry against late pastor Michael McCoy.

According to a report in Firstpost, McCoy was allegedly accused of organising a "lockdown sex party" in a cathedral in London. The incident came to light when officials of the catholic church were investigating Robert Byrne's resignation. Byrne was the former Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle. Reportedly, McCoy was supposed to take up Bryne’s position as dean of the church. Pope's Role in Vatican Financial Probe Again Centre Stage.

As per reports, McCoy convinced many worshippers to join the alleged "lockdown sex party", which was held at his private lodging in December 2020, when strict lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus. Soon after the information was made public, hundreds of people came forward to record their statements against McCoy's alleged party.

A source from the diocese also confirmed the incident after several complaints were made against McCoy regrading the "lockdown sex party". Pastor McCoy against whom the probe has been ordered passed away in 2021 after he ended his life at the age of 57. His suicide came a few days after he found out about the Northumbria police investigating his role in a sexual abuse case of a child. Video: Pope Francis Says Morally Legitimate for Nations To Supply Weapons to Ukraine Against Russian Aggression.

While McCoy's suicide poses questions, there is no proof to suggest whether former Bishop Bryne attended the "sex party". Malcolm McMahon, the archbishop of Liverpool who leading the investigation has said that Pope Francis' advisors asked him to write "an in-depth report into the events leading up to Bishop Byrne's resignation".

