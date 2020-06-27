The United Nations on Friday has launched an investigation into the incident of the possible case of sexual misconduct by one of their staff members. A video of their staff members having sex with a woman in UN's official car at a busy roadside in Tel Aviv has gone viral. The viral video shows the man sitting in the backseat of a UN car with a woman wearing a red dress having sex with him. The driver of the vehicle is not visible in the clip and another man can be seen sitting in the front seat. As per reports, the plate of the car belongs to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO). The UN's policy against sexual misconduct is strict and bans playing for sex. But it is not known if the two people involved were having consensual sex or if money was given for it. However, this UN sex scandal has raised many eyebrows against their policies. How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Masturbation to Wearing Mask While Having Intercourse, Here is What Harvard Experts Suggest.

As the video went viral, people questioned the rules of the UN and how their employees were involved in such an act in a public place. UN Spokesperson tweeted saying, "We are deeply disturbed by the content of video apparently involving personnel from #UNTSO. An investigation was swiftly launched & is moving very quickly. Appropriate action will be taken." The Spokesperson also said that the probe by OIOS was expected to end "very quickly” and that “prompt appropriate action” would be taken.

Here's The Tweet:

We are deeply disturbed by content of video apparently involving personnel from #UNTSO. An investigation was swiftly launched & is moving very quickly. Appropriate action will be taken. — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) June 26, 2020

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, issued a statement confirming which contains a short video clip "likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organization", or UNTSO. Dujarric said, "We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on the video. The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything that we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff." Flouting Lockdown for Sex! Many Admit to Breaking Social Distancing Rules and Sneaking to Their Partner’s House for Sexual Intimacy, Says Survey.

Here's The Video of UN Official Having Sex in Moving Car:

He added, "We became aware of the video a little bit more than two days ago and our colleagues in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) were immediately activated. Their investigation I know is moving very quickly. We know the location of the incident with the identification of individuals in the video, who are likely assigned to the UNTSO, is close to being completed."

As per reports, the investigation is being conducted by the OIOS which looks over matters of misconduct, fraud and corruption. According to Dujarric, the individuals in the video will be identified soon. He added that the probe began two days ago and the process will end at the earliest.

