Moscow, November 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a murderer who sadistically raped and killed his ex with 111 stab wounds, according to a report. Vladislav Kanyus spent six months at in the Ukraine war, and as a ‘thank you for services rendered’ he is now released. The man had been serving a 17-year prison sentence, but in the spring of this year, he joined the war against Ukraine.

The victim’s mother reacts in bewilderment. “Do you really think he has changed? Of course not, but now he gets the chance to attack other women,” Mirror reported Oksana as saying. Vladimir Putin Is Dead? Kremlin Issues Strong Denial After Unconfirmed Report Claims Russian President Has Died of Cancer.

The accused, 27-year-old Vladislav Kanyus, had served less than a year of his 17-year prison sentence for the murder of 23-year-old Vera Pekhteleva before being released and recruited into the Russian army. Vladimir Putin Suffered Heart Attack? Kremlin Rejects Media Reports About Russian President's Health Condition, Claims of Him Using Body Doubles.

The sadistic Kanyus had subjected Vera to nearly four hours of brutal torture, raping her and slowly killing her with repeated stab wounds after she broke up with him and demanded her belongings back. He later strangled her with the cord from an iron.

The shocking crime had made headlines nationwide when it was revealed that a neighbor who had heard Pekhteleva’s desperate screams had repeatedly called police and been reassured they were on their way, though they never came.

Human rights activist Alena Popova who is also an opposition politician opposition, shared a copy of the document from prosecutors revealing the pardon on her Telegram channel, writing: “So, Putin just went and pardoned a killer. Kanyus spent several hours killing Vera. In legal language, with extreme cruelty, and in human language with sick sadism.”

Kanyus reportedly returned home from the battlefield in early September and has been free to live his life with no restrictions.

