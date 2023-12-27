New York, December 27: A horrifying incident unfolded on Christmas morning at a cafe in Manhattan, leaving two teenage girls wounded. A deranged man, identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, carried out the attack.

New York Post reported that the victims, aged 16 and 14, were enjoying a Christmas meal with their parents at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse when tragedy struck. Hutcherson, who had been ranting about wanting “all white people dead,” allegedly plunged a knife into the 16-year-old’s back, nicking her lungs. He then stabbed the 14-year-old in the thigh. US Shocker: Texas Man Pauses Date to Kill Fake Parking Attendant Who Scammed Him of 40 USD, Later Returns to Restaurant.

Both girls were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are being closely monitored by medical professionals.

Hutcherson’s disturbing outburst included yelling, “I want all the white people dead. I want to sit next to the crackers.” His history of arrests and mental health issues adds further complexity to this tragic event. Prior to this incident, he was arrested on November 7 for allegedly threatening to “shoot” a stranger in the Bronx. US Shocker: Woman Ground Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine at Alabama Airport, Authorities Impose USD 15,000 Fine on Piedmont Airlines.

Although no firearm was found on Hutcherson during the recent attack, law enforcement sources confirmed the recovery of a knife. He now faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, harassment, and assault.

This comes after New York City police arrested a teenager on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a White man in Queens that officers allege was racially motivated. The incident took place in May. The unnamed 35-year-old victim suffered an attack from three teens behind a strip mall on Main Street in the Flushing neighbourhood. The victim sustained pain to the head but did not require medical attention.

