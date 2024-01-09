Washington, January 9: A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington, the US Secret Service said. US: White House Entrance Allegedly Smeared With Red Paint Amid Massive ‘Free Palestine’ March Across Washington, DC (Watch Videos).

"Shortly before 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT), a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex," said US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi on Monday evening as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. US: Pro-Ceasefire Protesters Lay Down Hundreds of Fake Corpses Outside White House In Support of Gaza (Watch Video).

Vehicle Crashes Into White House Exterior Gate

#WATCH | Washington, DC: A vehicle crashed into a gate of the White House complex on January 8. A driver was taken into custody as 'the cause and manner' of the incident is being investigated, reports Reuters citing the US Secret Service. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/WHt5ilnbWc — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

A driver has been taken into custody as "the cause and manner" of the collision is being investigated, the spokesperson added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).