Beijing, December 10: China's aviation regulator has suggested cabin crew of planes flying to coronavirus-hit countries to avoid bathroom by wearing disposable diapers to reduce the risk of infection. The recommendation by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is part of the guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus Found on Frozen Meat Packages Imported in China From Brazil and Uruguay, Claims Wuhan CDC.

Disposable diapers are mentioned in the list of personal protective equipment recommended by the CAAC for airline crew. Other items on the list are medical protective masks, double-layer disposable medical rubber gloves, goggles, disposable caps, disposable protective clothing and disposable shoe covers. The flight crew has been told to wear masks and goggles, but they don't need diapers. China Slaps More Taxes on Australian Wine Amid Tension.

The guidelines issued by the CAAC apply for commercial flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people, according to a Bloomberg report. The guidelines also say the cabin should be divided into "clean area, buffer zone, passenger sitting area and quarantine area," separated by disposable curtains.

According to the CAAC, the last three rows should be designated as an emergency quarantine area. Chinese aviation market was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, China has managed to contain the spread of the virus and domestic flights are being operated close to pre-pandemic levels.

