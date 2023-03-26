Delhi, March 26: More than a year has passed since Russia first began the invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is getting continuous support from NATO and western countries. Now the British government has announced that it will send weapons containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.

The British statement of sending depleted uranium to Kyiv led to furious response from Russia with President Vladimir Putin warning that any such actions will force Russia to react accordingly given that the collective West is starting to use weapons with a ‘nuclear component’. Vladimir Putin Threatens to Deploy Depleted Uranium Munitions in Ukraine If Kyiv Receives Such Ammunition From Western Countries.

What Are Depleted Uranium Munitions?

Depleted uranium, a highly dense and radioactive material, is a byproduct of the process to create the rarer, enriched uranium. This happens when a highly radioactive type of uranium called U-235 — which is used to make nuclear weapons — is extracted from natural uranium ore, giving way to the remaining material i.e. depleted uranium. It was first used by the US defence industry in 1977. However, it was first deployed in combat in the Persian Gulf war in 1991. Russia Will Station Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus in Response to UK’s Decision To Send Depleted Uranium to Ukraine, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Why is Depleted Uranium Used in Ammunition?

Depleted uranium is used in ammunition because its bulk allows the munitions to penetrate through enemy armor. Traditional rounds tend to mushroom when they strike armor, but the depleted-uranium tank rounds sharpen on impact as the shell burns away along the edges, letting them to pierce through armor. They also heat up and may catch fire, giving the round an ability to inflict additional damage inside the wounded tank, potentially causing fuel or ammunition explosions, as fragments are thrown about.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry on Friday said that the use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine would harm Ukrainian troops, the wider population and negatively affect the country's agriculture sector.

