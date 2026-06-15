When Is the US-Iran Peace Deal Signing? Pakistan Reveals Date, Venue and Key Details

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the National Assembly on Monday that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is scheduled to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19. The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran had finalized a deal to end what he described as a 107-day conflict that had contributed to a global energy crisis.

According to Sharif, the agreement marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough and follows more than three months of negotiations aimed at ending military hostilities. He said the United States and Iran had agreed to an immediate and permanent end to military action, including in Lebanon, and described the development as a "new dawn." US-Iran Peace Deal: Donald Trump Declares Deal Complete, Orders Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

When Is the US-Iran Peace Deal Signing?

WATCH: Pakistan to host the signing ceremony of US-Iran deal in Geneva on Friday, June 19, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif announces VP Vance says Trump could go for it pic.twitter.com/SYtnNP7HsO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 15, 2026

When Will the US-Iran Peace Agreement Be Signed?

According to Sharif's statement to Pakistan's National Assembly, the signing ceremony is expected to take place on June 19 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Pakistani Prime Minister said his country played a key role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. He also praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for his involvement in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting peace.

Sharif further thanked several Pakistani political leaders, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other party heads for supporting the peace initiative. Iran War: What We Know So Far About the Reported US-Iran Peace Deal.

What Does the Preliminary Agreement Include?

According to statements cited by officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, the preliminary framework begins with an immediate and permanent halt to military operations. The agreement would also pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports once the memorandum is formally signed.

US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen on Friday and that he had ordered the lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports. An Iranian official said commercial shipping would resume through the strategic waterway after the memorandum takes effect. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that marine traffic through the strait would be regulated by Iran in coordination with Oman.

While both sides have reportedly agreed on an initial framework, negotiations on more complex issues are expected to continue over the next 60 days. Regarding Iran's nuclear programme, both sides said Iran has agreed not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons, a commitment Tehran has publicly maintained for decades.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran would freeze its nuclear activity and refrain from further uranium enrichment or expanding nuclear facilities while talks continue toward a final agreement.

Iranian officials said the United States agreed not to impose new sanctions during the negotiation period. According to the Iranian side, Washington would waive oil sanctions for a specified period and eventually lift US and UN sanctions under an agreed timetable if a final agreement is reached.

The Iranian official also said the US had agreed to release USD 25 billion in frozen Iranian assets through various mechanisms and that discussions on a reconstruction and development plan for Iran would take place within 60 days. Trump, however, said Iran would not be provided with cash, although sanctions relief could be considered.

Sharif said the proposed end to military operations would also extend to Lebanon. Iran's Supreme National Security Council similarly stated that military operations would stop permanently, including in Lebanon, as part of the broader understanding announced by the parties.

Pakistan's Role in the Talks

Sharif described Pakistan's involvement in the negotiations as a diplomatic success and a historic milestone. He said the international community had witnessed an important moment for regional stability and praised the leadership of both the United States and Iran for showing patience during difficult discussions.

While the signing ceremony is expected on June 19, several key issues, including Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and long-term security arrangements, remain subject to further negotiations in the weeks ahead.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).