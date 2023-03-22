When we conserve our country’s natural gifts, we aren’t just protecting the livelihoods of people who depend on them.



We’re protecting the heart and soul of our national pride.



And we’re protecting history that will be told for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/M5eaNbI6MU— President Biden (@POTUS) March 21, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 03:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).