Tokyo, September 16: Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan. Yoshihide Suga was chosen as Japan's 99th Premier in the Diet to succeed Shinzo Abe who resigned due to health issues. Later in the day, Suga will announce the members of his new cabinet before being formally inaugurated at a ceremony at the Imperial Palace. Suga has vowed to continue Shinzo Abe's policies, including his "Abenomics". Scroll down to know five important things about Suga. Yoshihide Suga Elected as Prime Minister of Japan: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Japanese Premier on his Appointment.

Yoshihide Suga is a long-time confidant of Shinzo Abe. He served as Abe's Chief Cabinet Secretary for more than seven years.

Before getting elected as Japan's new Prime Minister, Suga was the spokesperson of the longest-serving government. Hence, he's the well-known face among the Japanese.

The 71-year-old Suga will be the oldest Prime Minister to take office since Kiichi Miyazawa in 1991.

Yoshihide Suga won the race to Japan's highest post after commanding victory in Monday's vote for the leader of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) . He managed to win the support of five of the seven major LDP factions.

. He managed to win the support of five of the seven major LDP factions. Suga's premiership will last through the remainder of Abe's term as LDP leader until September 2021.

Yoshihide Suga faces a raft of challenges including reviving Japan's economy which is battered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. On August 28, Sinzo Abe unceremoniously announced his intent to resign citing his chronic illness, but said he would remain in power until a successor was chosen. Abe resigned after the ruling LDP elected Suga as its new leader.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).