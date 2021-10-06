New Delhi/Beijing, October 6: World War Three could be triggered "at any time", China has warned amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and Beijing. An article published in China-backed Global Times newspaper Tuesday described "collusion" between the US and Taiwan "audacious", stating the situation "has almost lost any room for manoeuvre, teetering on the edge of a face-off". It further warned Taiwan against "playing with fire". Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan Provocative, Says US.

Warning the world is on the brink of World War Three, the Global Times article said that the people of China were ready to back full-fledged war with the US. This come after nearly 150 Chinese warplanes breached Taiwan's airspace in last couple of days. According to reports, Beijing flew 38 planes on October 1 - the Chinese National Day, followed by 39 on October 2, 16 on October 3 and 52 on October 4.

Taiwan has its own constitution, military, and democratically elected leaders, and considers itself a sovereign state. However, China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and hopes to annex it into the mainland one day even if it has to merge it militarily. referring to Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping had in July said: "No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Amid escalating tensions, Taiwan has warned of "catastrophic consequences for regional peace" if China invades the island after days of incursions by Beijing's warplanes. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement".

According to BBS, Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's longstanding "one China" policy under which it recognises China rather than Taiwan. However, this agreement also allows Washington to maintain a "robust unofficial" relationship with Taiwan.

