⚡️Zelensky: 9 million Ukrainians still without electricity as of Dec. 26.



"But the number and duration of outages is gradually decreasing. I am grateful to each and every person who ensured this result,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2022

