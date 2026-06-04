Zhang Yiming Net Worth: TikTok Billionaire Hits USD 92.8 Billion To Overtake Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Second Richest Person

ByteDance Ltd. co-founder Zhang Yiming has overtaken Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's second-richest person, according to the latest figures from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The shift follows a significant surge in the valuation of the Beijing-based tech giant, driven by the expanding global footprint of TikTok and the company's accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions. Zhang's net worth has climbed to USD 92.8 billion, solidifying his position as the wealthiest individual in China, while Ambani has moved to third place in the regional rankings with an estimated fortune of USD 86.9 billion.

Reassessment of ByteDance Valuation

The sharp increase in Zhang’s wealth comes after a fresh assessment of ByteDance’s valuation by major global institutional investors. Financial analysts adjusted their figures by more than USD 24 billion after reviewing asset data from prominent investment firms. ByteDance Co-Founder Zhang Yiming To Step Down As CEO, Cites Lack Of Managerial Skills.

According to market disclosures, institutional backers - including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc., alongside internal evaluations from HSG and General Atlantic - marked up their estimates for the private technology firm. This update marks an exponential trajectory for the 43-year-old co-founder; when Bloomberg first began tracking Zhang's fortune in March 2019, his net worth stood at approximately USD 13 billion.

ByteDance Mitigating US Regulatory Risks

Investor sentiment toward ByteDance has notably rebounded following steps taken by the company to insulate its corporate structure from political volatility in the West. Earlier this year, ByteDance systematically transferred portions of its US operations to a consortium of American investors. The corporate separation served to ease intense statutory scrutiny stemming from a legislative bill passed by the US House of Representatives in March 2024, which threatened an outright ban on TikTok unless its Chinese ownership divested. In response to the restructuring, Bloomberg reduced the risk discount applied to ByteDance’s valuation from 25 per cent down to 10 per cent, effectively unlocking a significant re-rating of the remaining global entity. "Removing the US overhang unlocked the re-rating of the remaining ByteDance entity," noted Ke Yan, a Singapore-based technology analyst with DZT Research, adding that even with the adjustment, the firm's valuation "still looks cheap on fundamentals," Ke Yan said.

The Artificial Intelligence Pivot by ByteDance

Beyond its foundational social media products, ByteDance is rapidly positioning itself as a major competitor in the international artificial intelligence race. The company's domestic AI chatbot, Doubao, has experienced massive adoption, recently crossing 300 million monthly active users to become the most popular AI tool in China. Backed by an estimated USD 50 billion in profit generated throughout 2025, ByteDance is reportedly planning to allocate up to USD 70 billion toward infrastructure and product development this year. The aggressive capital expenditure is structured to secure its dominance in the Chinese AI landscape and directly challenge established US artificial intelligence firms abroad. "The jump in valuation reflects the company's strong fundamentals and the success of its apps such as Doubao in China," stated Amy Lin, an analyst at Capital Securities in Shanghai. "The developments in the US are unlikely to have a major negative impact," Lin added.

Regional Wealth Realignment

Zhang’s upward movement has reordered the peak of Asia's wealth hierarchy. While Ambani has slid down the ranking, fellow Indian industrialist Gautam Adani maintains the absolute top position in the region. Adani currently leads the Bloomberg index with an estimated net worth of USD 117.4 billion, supported by the ongoing market performance of his conglomerate's core energy and infrastructure holdings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).