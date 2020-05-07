31 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Haryana, Total Cases Reach 625

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 31 new positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 625, said Health Department, Govt of Haryana.The cumulative number of persons on surveillance (including contacts) till date stands at 37,438 while total number of samples sent stands at 46,495.India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)