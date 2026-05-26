39 New Stocks. 500+ Assets. VT Markets is the Place to Trade.

India, 25 May 2026 — VT Markets, the global multi-asset trading platform, has broadened its investment offerings by incorporating 39 additional US stocks and ETFs. This update brings the platform’s total count of US-listed assets to over 500. The move is aimed at catering to the shifting requirements of contemporary traders, who are actively seeking a wider array of opportunities within global financial markets.

This development reflects a wider market shift toward macro-focused and thematic trading approaches. There is growing investor appetite for sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, energy infrastructure, digital assets, and emerging regional markets. As these areas gain traction, retail investors are moving beyond standard blue-chip stocks to explore more specialized investment avenues.

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The new listings include companies involved in commercial space technology, AI infrastructure, optical communications, semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear and clean energy, geopolitical defence, and institutional digital asset adoption. These additions highlight a shift in focus from consumer-oriented AI applications to the foundational infrastructure powering the technology—specifically emphasizing power generation, optical networking, and the hardware required to scale large data centres.

Notable additions to the platform’s portfolio feature Arm Holdings (ARM), AppLovin (APP), ASML Holding (ASML), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Constellation Energy (CEG), Circle Internet Group (CRCL), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Galaxy Digital (GLXY).

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Additionally, the update brings in a range of thematic and regional ETFs spanning markets in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Brazil, as well as US Treasuries. These instruments offer traders enhanced access to interest rate and macro exposure, helping them manage the complexities of the current global market landscape.

Through this expansion, VT Markets is bolstering its multi-asset portfolio to remain aligned with the key trends and sectors defining the 2026 market environment. The platform continues its commitment to providing innovative products and a high-quality trading experience for its global users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).