Berlin OKs Bid to Rehost Olympics on or After 100th Anniversary of 1936 Games

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s state parliament has given the go-ahead for the city’s bid to rehost the Olympic Games on or after the 100th anniversary of the 1936 Games staged by the Nazis.

“Our bid is a genuine promise for future generations,” Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said during the 90-minute debate that preceded the vote Thursday. “We want positive development for Berlin.”

Wegner’s CDU political party received support from rival SPD members and the far-right AfD for the Berlin Olympic plans that he first presented in May last year in the same stadium where Jesse Owens defied Adolf Hitler in the 1936 Games.

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Berlin’s state government approved the concept this month for a bid that relies mostly on existing sports facilities and envisages using city landmarks such as the city park at the former airport Tempelhof.

It estimated the cost at 4.82 billion euros ($5.6 billion), with revenue of 5.24 billion euros projected, giving a net profit of around 420 million euros, with a quarter of that going to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“If we put on a summer fairy tale for the world, then it’s a chance for the world,” Wegner said.

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The plans were opposed by politicians from the Left party and Greens who referred to the financial risks of hosting the Olympics and criticized what they called “empty promises” and “castles in the air,” news agency DPA reported.

Tobias Schulze of the Left party said the last three Olympic Games were more than twice as expensive as initially planned, and he pointed out that many of the proposed venues need renovation.

The bid organizers decided not to hold a referendum.

Berlin’s bid is one of four — along with Munich, Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia — that will be selected by the German Olympic Sports Confederation on Sep. 26 for submission to the IOC. Germany wants to host the Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).