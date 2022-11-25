Singapore, November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Commemorating Iron Deficiency Day 2022 (IDD), P&G Health, makers of Sangobion and Livogen, stepped up on efforts to raise awareness about iron deficiency with the 'Don't Guess. Test! Campaign that spotlights early detection and screening through testing. With a host of digital and on-ground activities in collaboration with physicians, pharmacists, medical and partner associations, the campaign aims to raise public awareness on iron deficiency, the most common nutrient deficiency worldwide contributing to ~50% of all cases of anaemia.[1]

Iron is an essential micronutrient, required to produce the hemoglobin found in our red blood cells which acts as the principal carrier of oxygen around the body. A lack of iron can lead to Iron Deficiency Anaemia. Iron affects Blood Health and plays an important role in maintaining energy levels as well as supporting normal brain function, muscle function, immune response and healthy pregnancies.

Also Read | EPFO Wage Ceiling Likely to be Raised by Centre From Rs 15000 to Rs 21000; Here’s How Employees Will Benefit If It Happens.

Symptoms of iron deficiency include tiredness, paleness, and dizziness which are usually mistaken for the lack of sleep, a lack of exercise and poor diet. An estimated 1 in 3 women suffer from Iron Deficiency symptoms including tiredness[1,2,3] and dizziness[4,5]. Symptoms if left unchecked and underdiagnosed impact quality of life and vitality of consumers.

Aalok Agarwal, Senior Vice-President, P&G Health, Asia, India, Middle East & Africa shared, "P&G Health has been a leading voice on Blood Health with continuous efforts aimed at empowering 750 million consumers in Asia to break free from Iron Deficiency and build back their vitality. We are launching the 'Don't Guess. Test' campaign on Iron Deficiency Day to help consumers become better informed about the importance of Blood Health, be able to recognise symptoms of Iron Deficiency, and seek timely treatment and supplementation. Responding to the increasing need of consumers for simple and on-the-go solutions, we are very pleased to introduce the 'Sangobion® Anaemia meter', a convenient online tool that allows consumers to screen themselves for the risks of Iron Deficiency."

Also Read | Pattathu Arasan Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Atharvaa, Ashika Ranganath's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

For more information on the 'Sangobion® Anaemia meter'please write to our media contacts.

Disclaimer: Indications of Sangobion & Livogen may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

P&G Health, the health care division of P&G company, drives consumer-centric innovation to empower our consumers to live healthier, and more vibrant lives. The P&G Health portfolio includes leading brands in Respiratory with Vicks® and Nasivin®, Pregnancy with Femibion® and Clearblue®, Oral Care with Crest® and Oral-B®, Vitamins and Minerals Supplementation with Bion3®, Seven Seas®, Evion® and Sangobion®, Digestive wellness with Metamucil®, Prilosec OTC®, Pepto Bismol® and Align®, Nerve Care with Neurobion® and Pain Relief with Dolo-Neurobion®.

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

References:

[1]. Houston BL, et al. BMJ Open 2018;8: e019240. doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2017-019240. Efficacy of iron supplementation on fatigue and physical capacity in non-anaemic iron-deficient adults: a systematic review of randomised controlled trials[2]. Iron deficiency and impaired child development. BMJ 2001;323:1377-8.BMJ VOLUME 323 15 DECEMBER 2001 bmj.com[3]. Iron deficiency without anaemia is a potential cause of fatigue: meta-analyses of randomised controlled trials and cross-sectional studies. British Journal of Nutrition (2017), 117, 1422-1431.https://doi.org/10.1017/S0007114517001349[4]. https://www.who.int/health-topics/anaemia#tab=tab_2 Accessed on 4/10/22[5]. Your Guide to Anemia. NIH Publication No. 21-HL-7629 September 2021. NIH , National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, Blood Diseases & Disorders Education Program. Department of Health and Human Services USA

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)