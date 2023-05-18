New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): The 21st century is the era of empowered women, and veteran actress Sima Raaj is a firm believer in this. The successful actress and entrepreneur recently took on a new challenge by becoming the 1st ever National School of Drama (NSD) graduate to enter a pageant show in the Mrs. India Empress of the Nation competition, presented by Diva Pageants. Sima's participation in the show serves as an opportunity to explore a fresh avenue that has always fascinated her and break out of her comfort zone. Of all the Mrs. India pageants out there, Diva pageants like Mrs. India Empress of the Nation stood out to Sima for its inclusivity and empowerment of women.

"It's refreshing to see a pageant that isn't solely focused on physical appearance but instead values a woman's capabilities and individuality. We possess the power to create a peaceful and harmonious society, starting with overcoming our inner conflicts. Let us proudly declare, "I am enough," says Sima.

This is evident in the show's acceptance of women of all heights, weights, and ages--a true celebration of diversity. The tagline "Empress of the Nation" is especially inspiring, as it speaks to the responsibility of a leader to create hope and happiness for all. She further adds, "I truly believe that the Diva pageant is working towards that goal, and it's a privilege to witness such a positive impact of this show on society. My message to all women is, "Prioritise your goals, love yourself, and become the leading lady of your own life."

Participating in the Mrs. India Empress of the Nation 2023 by Diva Pageants has been a journey of personal growth and self-discovery for Sima, as one of the most impactful tasks is to raise funds for a noble cause. The actress states, "This cause is close to my heart, and I am very proud to be associated with the We Help Welfare Foundation, an NGO that works tirelessly for animal welfare, child education, senior citizen support, and women's welfare. I have been actively involved in designing activities that help me feel more confident, calm, energetic, and creative. Diva Pageants has given us several tasks that hold significant weight in the contest. I am determined to give my best to complete all the tasks with flying colours."

Sima Raaj is an actress, multi-talented artist, singer, and business entrepreneur, born and raised in Kolkata, India. Sima's talent and hard work have led her to act in over 20 plays, both in India and abroad, working with renowned directors. Her passion for the theatre industry has also led her to appear in notable films and television shows, including "Chandni Bar," directed by Madhur Bhandarkar; "Ek Hasina Thi," with Sriram Raghavan; "Scavengers Daughter," on Zee Theatre; "Tere Sheher Mein," and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," for Star Plus. Apart from her successful acting career, Sima has also co-founded a leading voice production company in India, Treasure Tower, and has conducted several voice acting workshops in various institutions, including Veda College, The Animation Society of India, and Whistling Woods. As a singer, Sima has produced and directed two music videos under her newly launched production house, The Golden Hue.

Currently, Sima Raaj is the finalist for Mrs. India Empress Of The Nation 2023 by Diva Pageants, and she appeals to her fans, supporters, and people in general to vote for her to make her win this pageant and empower her to support and uplift more social issues with this title. She continues to inspire others through her work in the entertainment industry and her efforts towards child education and animal welfare. We wish Sima all the best in her pageant pursuit of becoming our country's Mrs. India Empress of the Nation in 2023.

You can follow actress Sima Raaj's journey on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_simaraajofficial/

To vote for Sima to win at the pageant show on https://divapageants.com/

