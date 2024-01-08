VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Dr. Gaurav Hans is the founder of the Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Mahatma Gandhi Award. The enlightening press conference was recently held in Mumbai, where many renowned government officials, Jagadguru Shri Suryacharya Krishnadeonand Giriji, along with "Gadar 2" director Anil Sharma and "Dream Girl 2" director Raaj Shaandilyaa, were felicitated.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Government Committed to Development of Citizens Living in Tribal Areas, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The BBMG Award was established in 2018, and in the last few years, people have been praising the award show. Individuals from various industries are also collaborating with it. Last year, Devkinandan Thakur was felicitated as the best orator of India during this award function.

Dr. Gaurav Hans stated, "We have around twenty thousand young individuals living in London. Through these awards, we are making them familiar not only with our Indian heritage, culture, and traditions but also attempting to raise awareness among youth."

Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Midfielder Mobashir Rahman Reunites With Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC.

Dr. Gaurav also mentioned, "When we live abroad, we must always remember our cultural roots. We Indians have substantial power and capability."

The live award ceremony will be taking place in London, UK, on January 27, 2024.

The majority of the awardees honored at the press conference in Mumbai will also be present at the London Parliament to receive the awards.

A few of them will be receiving live awards, such as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Minister of Industries of Maharashtra, Uday Ravindra Samant, and the Education Minister of Maharashtra, Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar. The individuals present in London can witness them live. On behalf of these ministers, their personal officers on Special Duty (OSD's) will be receiving the awards.

Jagadguru Shri Krishnadeonand Giriji will be taking the soil from the pious city of Ayodhya, proceeding from India to London, and afterward, it will be placed in 21 sacred fire pits (Havan Kunda). This will be a monumental occasion in the history of London. Also, the Maha Mrityunjaya Yagya will transpire in London.

Apart from these, additional individuals who will also be participating in the ceremony live would be Anil Sharma (Director of Gadar 2) and Raaj Shaandilyaa (Director of Dream Girl 2).

A limited number of individuals will be present at the award ceremony in person, like Indian National Women's Cricket Player Miss Jemimah Rodrigues, who will be accompanied by her father Ivan Rodrigues, Dr. Amol Shinde (Private Chief Secretary to Maharashtra Chief Minister), Raghavendra Krishna Bhat, Manoj Geonka, Rajiv Popley, Rohit Aarya, and many more.

We wish the founder continued success and numerous accolades in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)