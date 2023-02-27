New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/SRV): Bigship is all set to grow to another 20X by 2024. In the startup world today, where the word startup begins with the news of only and only angel investors and VCs, this bootstrapped startup has managed to grow over 10x from their onset and is all pumped up to grow and mature the Indian logistics ecosystem. Serving all across the world among more than 150 countries in a span of 2 years has been a journey of a kind. Bigship specializes in bulk and multi-stage heavy B2B shipping, including moving items from the production to the mother hub, distributors, and retailers. Moreover, Bigship Logistics is a crucial B2B shipping service provider at several multi-location and intercity locations.

Bigship collaborated in November 2022 with Indian SMEs for their supply chain solutions for Big Giants like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra and Metro Cash and Carry. This has been advantageous to small and medium-sized businesses in increasing their online presence. These are special appointment-based deliveries which the company has grown expertise in- among all the aggregator competitive companies, Bigship is the only aggregator to provide this specialized service. The Beginning of year 2023 has brought avenues to collaborate with Indian Railways for door-to-door delivery services for Heavy goods. This is in addition to the National Logistics Policy (NLP) launched by the Indian Government which aims to reduce the logistics cost from 13-14 per cent of GDP to single digits. The National Logistics Policy (NLP) is a game changer and will bring a paradigm shift in the logistics industry as it would help India reach its apex target of becoming a USD 20 trillion economy by the year 2040. This collaboration contributes to business growth and marks a significant milestone as we have tremendously increased our operational capacity.

As the emerging star of the logistics aggregation sector, Bigship Logistics has managed to make a remarkable impact in Indian logistics in a very short time period. Bigship Logistics recorded a revenue growth by 10x and team size increase by 4x in the financial year 2022-23. With a promising shipping service that covers more than 29000 pin codes in India, heavy and multiple shipment capabilities, international shipping to more than 150 countries, and several other beneficial courier or shipping services, clients find Bigship as a one-stop logistics solution for their business.

2020 saw the founding of Big Ship. The company's founders, Ankit Jain, and Swati Mittal have ten-plus years of expertise in digital marketing and social commerce which gave them insights of the pain areas of logistics and shipping. This has helped them curate ideas with logistics which has got a big impact in a very short span of time. Commencing with a setup in Delhi, one of the national territories in India and Mussoorie, The Queen of the Hills we are all groomed to inaugurate the Office branches in Gujarat, Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad, expanding to national boundaries covering USA and Middle East very soon.

With 10000 + delighted clients; we aim for the future is to double these figures. On the path of launching worldwide services, which comprises cross-border services and franchise network, we are setting our sights on improvised shipping services, increasing operations, business revenue, number of sellers, and quality of services on the globe.

FY 2023-24 is going to be a year of progress as the company is all set to hire 200 professionals in distinct verticals such as Supply Chain, Technology, Logistics Operations at different levels.

It has been a pride for Bigship to be a top logistics aggregator and first mover to be a top logistics aggregator in the heavy and multi-shipment sector, assisting Indian merchants and e-commerce players in expanding their operations in the online retail sector. The company is inclined to make India an AI-powered logistics-rich country by offering a wide range of tech-enabled services for order fulfillment and logistics.

Bigship aims to empower its employees as intrapreneurs. To encourage them to be more innovative and entrepreneurial, at the Second Year Annual Celebration of Cotton Anniversary, the company organized a workshop on how to become an intrapreneur and presented the proceedings by Dr Nikhil Agarwal, holding twin charge of CEO First responsible for incubation and innovation AND CEO of AIIDE center at IIT Kanpur.

Bigship's AI-powered post-order services and value-added services assist Small and Medium (SMEs) Sized Businesses in seamlessly completing end-to-end operations -. The company is dedicated towards helping clients increase their orders through their wing of digital marketing services and the AI-powered resources help with the decrease in the Return ratio. With the aid of dependable courier partners, Bigship strives to assist its sellers in expanding their businesses by offering the greatest pin-code serviceability and ensuring effective and fast last-mile deliveries. The company currently powers a sizable portion of India's whole eCommerce and manufacturing market.

Bigship Logistics developed heavy-weight shipping services to address the logistics requirements of B2B and multiple box shipments. Bigship provides half-truckload services with various carriers on its platform for the same. Bigship has heavily invested in technologies to provide its clients with the greatest B2B services possible, taking into account the B2B logistics industry's growth rate.

Bigship was founded on the concept of e-Commerce shipping, and their customer service-focused strategy has allowed them to establish a name for themselves in such a short amount of time. Heavy business-to-business shipments, real-time tracking, online order booking and fulfillment, rate calculation, data management, and bulk order processing are just a few of the cutting-edge tech features that have allowed Big Ship to amass a clientele of more than 10,000 satisfied customers.

It's in line with Bigship's basic values. By moving their company online and taking on bigger competitors, they plan to contribute to the industry of e-commerce players, manufacturers, marketplace sellers, distributors and retailers covering the whole of the logistics ecosystem within the Indian and international supply chain. Bigship has always placed a premium on creating and innovating for customers to establish themselves as India's top platform for post-order experiences, offering a wide range of fulfillment services.

Bigship has successfully developed an eco-system for heavy business-to-business shipping services. They have been successful in giving their clientele a vibrant market presence. Their e-commerce solutions create a composite for customers of different business clients.

