Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): IndiaBonds announced the launch of its strategic tool last month, the Bond Calculator that would aid investors that invest in the fixed income space. The online Bond Yield Calculator which is a widget on IndiaBonds website, is available for investors all over India after simply registering on its platform. The Bond Calculator aims to remove complexity of bond calculations and provide easy solutions even when on the move.

Post the successful launch of Bond Directory, last August, which is the first private bond repository in India that hosts a list and details of 10,000+ bonds issued, IndiaBonds has launched its second revolutionary breakthrough to make bond investments simpler for all.

Also Read | ECB Weighs Bigger Rate Hike with Safety Net for Indebted Countries – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Bond Calculator a product that enables us to provide investors with means that make this industry more accessible for everyone for investments. The Bond Calculator is unlike the ordinary calculators available in the markets. It's an ingenious tool which is customised for Indian corporate bond and government securities market and empowers investors to make their own investment related decisions", said Aditi Mittal, Co-founder, IndiaBonds and also Director of AK Group

Although Bond Price and Bond Yield calculations are at the heart of bond investment, individual investors and market practitioners have limited tools to do calculations at their convenience. The Bond Calculator solves this issue and allows investors to choose from a wide range of available bonds, enter the price to calculate Yield to Maturity or vice versa. The calculations also allow the users to access detailed breakup of principal, accrued interest and total settlement amounts.

Also Read | ‘Tejashwi Was Ready to Support BJP…’: Sanjay Jaiswal on Nityanand Rai Row

Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

"Today, most individual investors rely on their advisors or cumbersome spreadsheets to help them with mathematical computations associated with Bond Yield calculations. This is where the Bond Calculator comes into picture. We are looking to demystify the complexities surrounding bond investments in the minds of investors. IndiaBonds believes financial independence to be a right of every individual and we are achieving this one step at a time in the form of access to information, ease of investments, transparent pricing and low costs. We are providing product technological innovations that aim at our philosophy of financial inclusion for all which will assist in capital aggregation in the Indian economy", said Aditi Mittal

IndiaBonds is a fintech debt online platform driven by technology with a passion to create an investment platform that provides access to the fixed income market in a low-cost, transparent and easy-to-use manner. The platform assists investors by providing them with access to wide choice of bond investment opportunities that provide consistent and good returns, thus helping them in generating predictable cash flow and meeting their own investment objectives.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)