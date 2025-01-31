Business News | Influence with Influencers: A Resounding Success in Celebrating Excellence and Innovation by Fame Finders Media

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: Fame Finders Media, in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), successfully hosted the highly anticipated event, "Influence with Influencers - Speech, Networking & Recognition." The event, held at the Multipurpose Hall of the India International Centre, brought together a distinguished gathering of influential personalities, thought leaders, and changemakers from diverse fields. The event ran from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, offering an enriching blend of insightful discussions, keynote speeches, and an honoring ceremony to celebrate exceptional achievements.

The occasion was graced by prominent dignitaries, with H. E. Dr. Janice Darbari, Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Montenegro, serving as the Chief Guest. Other esteemed guests included Shri Rajmani Patel, Ex-MP (Rajya Sabha, Congress); Prof. Dr. Divya Tanwar, Chairperson of Divey Foundation and a cybersecurity expert; Sharad Sharma, Senior Journalist at The Swatantra; CA Vikas Gupta, Founder of Sampoorn EV Private Limited; Punam Gupta, Director of Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd. and a social activist; and CA Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani, Founder of Guru Sai Foundation and National Convenor of the All Media Council.

The event's agenda featured a stellar lineup of keynote speakers who captivated the audience with their expertise and vision. These included Amit Masih, Founder and CEO of Aziels Technologies; Ambrish Ranjan, Executive Director of Asort; Amit Goon, Corporate Entrepreneur and Green Energy Ambassador; Sahil Sachdeva, Founder of Level Up PR; Dr. H. R. Rehman, Chairman of Global Human Rights Trust (GHRT); and Hechon Sitlhou, Kingmaker and Social Worker from Assam.

Other notable speakers included CA Nikhil Bansal, Director of RK Group of Education; Dr. Vishnu Shankar Pandey, CEO of Startup2standup; Dr. N. P. Gandhi, a renowned professional speaker; Junaid ul Islam, Founder and CEO of Incentive Foster Foundation; Dr. Navendu Bhardwaj, Vice President of Apar Industries Ltd.; and Dr. Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, Head of CC, Sunderdeep Group of Institutions.

One of the highlights of the day was the Honoring Ceremony, which took place at noon and recognized the outstanding contributions of individuals across various fields. The event concluded with a vibrant networking lunch, providing attendees with the opportunity to foster meaningful connections and collaborations.

The success of this event is a testament to the seamless execution and vision of its organizers. The event was curated by Reena Mehra, Director of Fame Finders Media; Manoj Joshi, Director of Fame Finders Media; and Manvendra Kumar, Founder of ICCI.

"Influence with Influencers" underscored the commitment of Fame Finders Media to providing a platform for leaders, innovators, and changemakers to inspire, educate, and collaborate for a brighter future. The event was an extraordinary celebration of excellence, innovation, and meaningful dialogue.

The event brought together thought leaders, professionals, and visionaries, fostering meaningful conversations and networking opportunities. A highlight of the evening was the Awardees for Excellence ceremony, where distinguished individuals were honored for their outstanding achievements. The awardees included Rohit Khanna (Trainer, Facilitator & Instructor), Nandini Khanna (Image Consultant), Dhritiman Chakraborty (Director Operations, Ingram Micro India Limited), Priti Nath Guru (Dietician & Health Expert), Dr. Ridhi Gupta (Director, Quality Services and Training Pvt Ltd & Social Worker), Sonu Prasad (Founder, Wellwiser Foundation & Holistic Coach), and Ashisa Rajput (Journalist, Press Trust of India). Their exemplary work serves as an inspiration to many, underscoring the power of dedication and innovation in making a positive impact on society.

