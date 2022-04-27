Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since 1996, Magnolia Bakery has been one of America's most cherished bakeshops, setting the standard for delightful and delectable desserts. Today, the iconic institution is making moves to future-proof the business and transform from a "New York treat to an anywhere eat" with a new brand identity that brings the magic of their desserts to your door.

"Magnolia Bakery is growing, with greater focus on its direct-to-consumer business and an expanded retail footprint around the world. It's time to evolve Magnolia Bakery's beloved brand essence into a cohesive identity that excites both out day one locals and consumers who may never set foot in our bakeries. We're truly bringing the magic of the bakery to your doorstep, wherever you are," said Eddie Revis, Chief Marketing Officer at Magnolia Bakery.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 26th Roza of Ramadan on April 28 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

"We have created an identity that delivers on the brand's deliciously indulgent in-bakery experience with a joyful and eclectic kit of parts inspired by our design strategy - a bite of whimsical delight," said JB Hartford, Group Creative Director at JKR. "The new logo is inspired by the bakeshop's trademarked cupcake swirl - which takes up to 40 hours to perfect! - and the live theater of the bakery - mixers spinning vanilla cake batter, cupcakes being iced and banana pudding being scooped."

Zonu Reddy, Partner - Spago Foods LLP, Magnolia Bakery India, "We are really excited to introduce the new identity for Magnolia Bakery here in India. The new logo and packaging embodies the essence of the brand and yet has a very young and fresh vibe to it. Magnolia Bakery India is looking at expanding the brand's footprint with a focus on newer and younger audiences. We feel that the new look and feel of the brand digitally, in store and via other brand collaterals is something that will really appeal to a younger audience in the country and allow us to tap into a new customer base in the city and when we plan to open in other cities too."

Also Read | Cardano Metaverse Project, Cardalonia on a Mission To Become the Sandbox of the Cardano Ecosystem, Kicks off LONIA Token Seed Sale.

The updated core brand color is inspired by the iconic green of the bakery's walls, while other colors are inspired by some of its most beloved desserts and colorful sprinkles. The bakery's eclectic interiors come to life through playful frames and patterns, like checkerboard, while a new shipping box takes after the fabled Bleecker Street bakery and Magnolia Bakery's West Village roots. Finally, the dynamic new logo system will prepare the brand for a full omnichannel experience.

Magnolia Bakery will roll out the new design elements over the coming months, beginning with its digital platforms, followed up by packaging and store refreshes.

For more information, please visit jkrglobal.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)