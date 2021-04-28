New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): It requires courage and perseverance to be a leader. In a time when everyone is busy playing it safe in their comfort zones, Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar inspires all to create a path of their own. "Only those become successful who dare to take responsibilities. That's what defines a leader", says Mayurdhwaj.

The man needs no introduction as his work as a motivational speaker has always inspired the youth of the country. In a challenging phase like the second wave of COVID-19, he says that one must take initiatives and help people under any circumstances. According to him, one can excel as a leader in any given situation.

Not only in business, but one can be a leader in societal works as well. That's what Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar has been doing. Besides being a business leader, he has always taken a stand towards social works in the country. He says, "You must raise your voice and have an opinion. Else, you will be considered obsolete. It's all about strategizing and executing your ideas and bringing them into reality." For many business enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs, Mayurdhwaj says to explore creativity to the fullest. In the times like COVID-19 crisis, he believes that one must invest time in digital media as it is omnipresent.

Apart from this, his versatile personality is what makes him one of the vibrant names across Gujarat. He is rightly known as the Yuvraj of the Kanjari state in Gujarat. As much as he inspires people with his speeches and business ideas, Mayurdhwaj is also known for his philanthropic works. His work for society is something that he imbibed from his father, Jaydrathsinh Ji Parmar. In this one year, Mayurdhwaj has always been at the forefront for the ones who have suffered severely because of the epidemic. Rightly setting an example for the youth, Mayurdhwaj is one inspiring leader people look up to in Gujarat.

Exercising his duties across all levels, the motivational speaker and social worker explains that a lot of things depend on an individual's habits. "The way you form habits will depict your true self. So always be honest in your work, and make sure to take calculated risks. I strongly feel that a person is just a risk away from becoming a leader", added Mayurdhwaj. Always focusing on being a leader and not a boss, Parmar has created a pathway of success for all the young minds in the country.

