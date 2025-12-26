VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: Stovekraft Limited, one of India's leading kitchen solutions and cookware companies, has announced the 15th edition of its popular December Sale, featuring unique combo offerings, with their prices, mirroring the number of the upcoming new year. The sale includes specially curated combinations such as the Pressure Cooker + Induction Cooktop combo, the Breakfast Combo (Kettle + Water Bottle + Pop-Up Toaster), and an LPG Gas Stove + Cookware combo and other such combos, bundled together and available to customers. The combos will be accessible through Pigeon's national network of around 125,000 retail stores, modern trade outlets and regional retail stores across the country, besides its network of Pigeon Exclusive stores across the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft Limited, said, "The December Sale reflects our focus on offering meaningful value for consumers. By introducing thoughtfully curated combo offerings, we are making it easier for households to access reliable, high-quality kitchen solutions, both cookware and appliances at very affordable prices."

Started in 2012, Pigeon's annual December Sale has evolved into one of the most iconic marketing events in the category. It offers consumers a once-a-year opportunity to upgrade their kitchenware through exciting, value-led combinations. Over the years, the sale has become eagerly awaited by millions of value-seeking households, reinforcing Pigeon's leadership in the Indian kitchen.

This year's sale, titled "India's Choice Sale 2026", offers combos ranging from 3-litre Pressure Cookers paired with 1800-watt Induction Cooktops, 550-watt Mixer Grinders with 3-litre Pressure Cookers, Cast Iron Tawas with 2-burner Gas Cooktops, 1.8-litre Single-Pot Electric Rice Cookers paired with 280mm Die-Cast Cookware, and even 2000-watt Infrared Cooktops, among others.

Stovekraft is among the largest manufacturers of cookware and kitchen appliances in India, with brands such as Pigeon and Gilma in its portfolio. The company has established one of India's largest cast iron factories in Harohalli, near Bengaluru, Karnataka. In Q2 FY25-26, the company reported sales of ₹474.4 crore, registering a growth of 13.4% over the previous year.

