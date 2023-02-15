Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Takshashila Institution, India's premier independent centre for research and education in public policy, has announced its Network for Advanced Study of Pakistan (NASP) Fellowship, a unique programme that aims to create high-quality scholarship and knowledge of Pakistan by nurturing new generations of analysts in academia, think tanks, media and industry. At the end of the Fellowship, five fellows will be awarded Rs 1 lakh each in prize money for research papers determined by the jury.

"The multi-year programme will create a cross-disciplinary community of scholars and a body of knowledge that will inform policy, strategy, economics, technology and society," said Nitin Pai, Co-founder and Director, of Takshashila Institution.

NASP invites applications from researchers from any background, including from universities, research institutes, media, government services and industry, who are enthusiastic about undertaking fresh research on Pakistan.

The NASP Fellowship offers opportunities for fellows to work under the co-guidance of foremost experts and work towards a publication in the leading journals and publications in the field. In addition, a cash prize of Rs1 lakh will be awarded to each of the five best papers determined by the jury.

"NASP fellows will undertake research in one or more of the following areas including economy, defence, geopolitics, environment, education, technology, society and sub-national politics," said Pranay Kotasthane, Deputy Director, Takshashila Institution.

Prospective fellows must either be working or studying in India, have at least an undergraduate degree and be proficient in English.

The application window for the Pioneer NASP Fellowship Cohort is now open:

- Feb 15th - Call for Indication of Interest- March 31st - Research proposal submission deadline (if selected)- April 31st - Evaluation & notification of selected research proposal- May 7th - Start of NASP fellowship- June 31st - Review of interim draft paper (by mentors)- September 1st - Review of final draft paper- October 1st - Selection & award of top 5 paper submissions by an independent academic panel- November 1st - Two-day residential programme for cohort

How will candidates be selected

Prospective fellows must submit a brief research proposal (2000 words max) demonstrating their interest and capability to complete the project. The submission process begins from February 15, 2023 and ends on March 31, 2023. The proposal should clearly state the current gaps in research and how the author(s) would approach the issue.

Along with the research proposal submission, the author(s) must also send a past writing sample, either published or unpublished, on any topic that is more than 1000 words.

Up to three authors can submit a joint proposal. Multidisciplinary approaches and collaborations are encouraged.

Post-screening process

After evaluation and screening, selected applicants will be invited to join the fellowship, assigned mentors and projects. The best research outputs will be rewarded with cash prizes and commendations.

The Takshashila Institution is an independent centre for research and education in public policy. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organisation that seeks to transform India through better public policies, and bridging the governance gap by developing better public servants, civil society leaders, professionals, and informed citizens. Takshashila creates change by connecting good people, to good ideas and good networks. It produces independent policy research in a number of areas of governance, it grooms civic leaders through its online education programmes and engages in public discourse through its publications and digital media.

For more details, visit: https://takshashila.org.in/network-for-advanced-study-of-pakistan-nasp

Media contact:

Pranay KotasthaneDeputy Director, Takshashila InstitutionEmail: nasp@takshashila.org.inPhone: +80 43791502

