Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence, a leading AI engineering and data science company, today announced the opening of offices in the UK and Canada alongside plans to establish a new office in Ukraine.

The new offices will now account for the rapid expansion the company is undertaking, enlarging the firm's global footprint to 9 offices in 4 countries.

Tredence is on course to hire 150 plus data scientists, data engineers, and analysts in its newly opened offices in London and Toronto. The Company will offer business analytics, data engineering, data science for retail, CPG, TMT, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare customers in the regions.

"We're on the cusp of an exciting phase of the firm's life. We strongly believe scaling is about getting better, not just bigger. Our global expansion into newer markets is a real testament to our growth, innovation, and the exceptional ability of our employees to generate value for customers, especially in these uncertain times. The UK and Canada have exceptional technical and leadership talent in data analytics along with business-friendly policies that naturally align with our expectations," said Shashank Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer, Tredence.

"Our decision to expand in the UK and Canada reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the regions and aligns with our growth imperatives. London and Toronto offer a perfect springboard for tech companies looking to strengthen tech innovation and distributed agile delivery models. As our client base continues to grow in the regions, we are establishing dedicated offices staffed with local talent to service our regional customers most effectively. We also have plans to expand our presence in Europe in the next 12-18 months," said Harish Gudi, Chief Operating Officer, Tredence.

This global expansion is close on the heels of launching, Tredence Studio, a co-creation platform for enterprises to move the innovation needle from "Experimentation" to "Value-realization". The company is planning to hire 700 plus employees in 2021 across markets.

