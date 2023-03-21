Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Udaipur's entertainment destination Urban Square Mall organised a movie screening of Bollywood's cult classic rom-com, Jab We Met, on 19th March, in collaboration with Sunset Cinema Club. As many as 1500 cinephiles participated in the event and enjoyed the movie joyfully with their families and friend groups. The event was themed on Rajasthan's first-ever 'Movie Under the Stars' theme-based screening, named 'Weekenders ', which was shifted indoors at Food Court due to rainy weather conditions.

Sharing his thoughts on the first-time experience for Udaipur, Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group, said, "The Jab We Meet movie screening was one of our efforts to position Urban Square as a prominent center of popular entertainment which was conducted successfully due to our team's conviction. We are elated to see that we got such a humongous engagement at our first film screening organised in association with Sunset Cinema Club. The positive reception of the audience motivates us to come up with many such events. Many more unique and first experiences with community engagement are planned for the future as well."

Also Read | COVID-19 Virus Replication Increases by 15-Folds With Superbug Co-Infection.

The Urban Square project is a mixed-use development spanning over 3 acres and includes phases I and II. Urban Square Mall phase has already leased out close to 91 per cent of its space to over 75 lifestyle brands from India and abroad. Brands such as Go Karting, Shopper's Stop, Lifestyle, Smash, Crossword, Nini Kitchen, Ghoomar, Forest Essentials, and Looks are already open.

Urban Square Mall has become a prominent retail destination in Rajasthan, just 25 km from the famous Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.

Also Read | India 2nd Most Targeted Country by Ransomware in Asia Pacific Region in 2022: Report.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)