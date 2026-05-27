CMRL-Linked Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence Among 10 Locations in State

New Delhi , May 27: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Keralam Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. Officials said the raids are underway from early Wednesday, covering all the locations based on specific inputs against the accused linked to the controversial CMRL financial transactions case that had rocked Keralam politics during the tenure of Vijayan.

ED's action comes a day after the Keralam High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the agency's investigation into the CMRL case. The ED is probing the case after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Though the case does not directly involve Vijayan, the controversy had acquired massive political significance after allegations surfaced that CMRL had made questionable payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm owned by Veena Thaikkandiyil, the daughter of Vijayan. SFIO Probe Against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter: Centre Orders Investigation Into Dealings of Exalogic, IT Firm Owned by Veena Vijayan.

The allegations regarding monthly payments made by CMRL to Exalogic without corresponding services had triggered a fierce political storm in Kerala, with the Opposition repeatedly targeting Vijayan and accusing his family of benefiting from dubious financial dealings. The issue had remained one of the most politically sensitive controversies faced by the Vijayan government. CMRL and its officials had approached the High Court seeking to quash the ED proceedings, arguing that the agency lacked jurisdiction as no scheduled offence under the PMLA was made out in the case.

Apart from the ED probe, the case is also being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. In a separate case, the ED on Tuesday also conducted search operations at five locations across Madurai and Chennai in connection with a major drug smuggling syndicate allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics to Sri Lanka via sea routes. Officials said the cartel is accused of smuggling large quantities of contraband, including 99 kg of hashish, estimated to be worth Rs 108 crore and 37.5 kg of Methamphetamine, commonly known as "ICE," valued at around Rs 150 crore in the international market. Exalogic-CMRL Deal: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says ‘Earlier the Target Was My Wife, Now It’s Daughter Veena Vijayan, My Hands Are Clean’.

The searches are being carried out by the ED's Chennai Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation was initiated based on two criminal complaints filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against alleged kingpin John Britto and his associates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Customs Act. Officials said that acting on intelligence inputs from the Indian Coast Guard, the DRI had earlier seized 99 kg of Hashish from a fishing boat in the deep-sea region of the Gulf of Mannar on March 5, 2024. Three individuals, identified as Ramish, Jansan, and Prathap, were apprehended while allegedly transporting the consignment to Sri Lanka on Britto's instructions.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)