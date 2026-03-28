Paris, March 28: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) called upon French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He called the meeting an "honour" and conveyed the "warm" greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, he said, " An honour to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France last night. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister@narendramodi. Value the discussion and his many insights."

The minister said that he valued the "discussion" and Macron's "many insights". According to the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also met with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. In a post on X, the ministry said, "Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of His Highness's participation at the #G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting." Jaishankar Extends Eid Greetings to Iran FM Araghchi; Discusses Situation in West Asia.

In the X post thread, the ministry said that during the meeting, both foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields. The ministry said, "During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to France @Fahadalrwaily and the Director General of the Office of HH the Foreign Minister, Waleed Al-Ismail."

In a separate X post, Jaishankar informed of visiting the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris, and shared the experience of witnessing "impressive expressions of cultural and spiritual heritage of India". In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris. Witnessed impressive expressions of cultural and spiritual heritage of India. Confident that the renovated facility will serve as a hub in Paris for deepening interest in Indian art and culture." G7 Meet in France: EAM S Jaishankar to Represent India at Key Foreign Ministers’ Talks.

EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Macron at G7 Ministers Meeting

An honour to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France last night. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Value the discussion and his many insights. 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/R8RCmiGEYN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2026

Earlier on Friday (local time), the Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) underscored the "absolute necessity" of restoring safe and toll-free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid the regional conflict in West Asia. In a joint statement issued following their meeting under France's G7 Presidency, the ministers stressed the urgent need to ensure uninterrupted maritime transit in the critical energy corridor, in accordance with international law, including relevant UN frameworks and the Law of the Sea. "We reiterated the absolute necessity to permanently restore safe and toll free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817 and the Law of the Sea," the statement read.

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